Police: Dog dumped behind Moline business appears to have died of natural causes

A photo posted to social media is making people who see it upset and some are demanding answers.

The photo of what is described as a dead dog and a mole in a card board box was taken in the area of 16th Street and 21st Avenue. The person who posted the photo said the box was dumped behind a business. The person also said they reached out to the Moline Animal Control who told them the dog had no chip, only a collar.

Officials with the Moline Police Department say the dog was an elderly Chihuahua and looked like it died of natural causes and old age.

The Moline Police Community Service Officer says "there was no trauma to the body and probably died at home but residents either didn't know what to do and placed him there or didn't want to dig a hole."

Police say no investigation is planned.