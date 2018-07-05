Police: Dubuque man said he started fire to "get three hots and a cot"

A Dubuque man told police he wanted to be arrested so he could "get three hots and a cot," so he set his apartment on fire.

Dubuque Police Officers arrested 33-year-old Matthew Voseberg on a charge of first degree arson.

Court documents state police and firefighters responded around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, to 1004 Bluff Street for a fire at the apartment complex. Fire crews could see smoke coming from a second-story window and contained the fire to one apartment. Firefighters said they found "heavily burned clothing" just inside the door of that apartment.

Fire crews sad the rest of the apartment sustained smoke and heat damage, and the second-floor common area and stairway also sustained smoke damage.

Police report finding Voseberg sitting on the front porch of the building and told them he started the fire. Court documents state another resident of the building to police Voseberg had come to her apartment and said he set a fire in his apartment, and told her to get out.

"During the interview (with police), Voseberg advised he was in his apartment and started thinking that the best place for him was somewhere where he could get three hots and a cot," documents said. "He advised this is why he decided to start his apartment on fire."

Police said Voseberg told them he tried to start his door on fire, but it didn't work. He then lit clothing on fire with a lighter, but said he did not use any accelerants.

Voseberg said once the fire started he left his apartment, went to a first-floor apartment where he told a woman to get out, and called 911 to report the fire. He then sat on the porch until authorities arrived.

Voseberg faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

