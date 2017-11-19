Police ID Ames man shot to death by 2 masked intruders

Police have identified a 21-year-old Ames man who died after two masked men burst into his apartment.

Ames police say Xavier Jordan Shepley was killed early Saturday morning when he was shot during an apparent robbery.

Police say Shepley was found around 3:40 a.m. Saturday when officers went to an apartment building to investigate a shooting. He had a gunshot wound in his chest.

Witnesses told police that two people wearing masks entered the apartment in what seemed like a robbery, and one of them shot the victim. Witnesses told police the suspects sped away in a black or blue pickup truck.