Police: Illinois man with numerous drugs arrested at music festival

Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say sold ecstasy to an undercover officer at a music festival.

The Dover Police Department said in a news release that a man sold the drug to an officer Friday at the Firefly Music Festival.

Authorities say after the man was arrested and searched, officers found nearly 1,000 ecstasy pills; 40 doses of LSD; MDMA; crystal meth; cocaine; and mushrooms.

Twenty-six-year-old Jordann Reeser of Illinois was charged with numerous counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and other offenses.