Police: Suspect in Clinton shooting dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Police say the suspect in an early morning shooting is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Thursday, December 14 around 2:31 a.m., officers responded to 2321 Garfield Street to a report of someone yelling from inside their home. The first officer to arrive heard someone yelling and found a man inside with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later flown to the University Hospitals and Clinics. Their condition is not known.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers went to 262 21st Place to find the suspected shooter. Officials say when officers arrived, the suspect turned the gun on himself. He was taken to the hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of those involved has not been released.