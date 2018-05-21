Police arrest six 14 & 15-year-olds after stolen SUV chase ends in Davenport

Six teens have been detained in the Scott county Juvenile Detention Center after they were chased by Police across the river from Illinois into Davenport.

Police say it ended on 3rd and Wilkes in Davenport just after midnight Sunday.

Davenport Police say they assisted Illinois police agencies in pursuing a stolen Ford SUV. All agencies worked together to stop the vehicle near 3rd and Wilkes Streets.

Six teenagers were taken into custody, all were 14 & 15-years-old. They are now being held in the Scott county juvenile Detention Center and are charged with First Degree Theft.

The Ford SUV was stolen out of Moline, no one was injured.

Police are again reminding people to lock their car doors after seven teens were arrested with stolen vehicles in Davenport Saturday and Sunday.