Sheriff's Office asks for help to find stolen lawnmower

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a burglary investigation involving a lawnmower.

On July 30th, 2017, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary to a home on IL. Rt. 78 south of Stockton, Illinois.

A Hustler zero turn radius lawn mower was stolen.

Anyone having information pertaining to the burglary is asked to contact Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141.

Callers providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.