Police asking for photos taken around La Porte City on April 7

As the search continues for 16-year-old Jake Wilson, police are now asking for photos.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says if you have any photographs or videos taken on Saturday, April 7, in La Porte City, you should upload them to https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/3d0172758feedf3.

Police said some examples of events they knew of events that were going on included a bike ride and a class reunion.

Wilson was last seen on Saturday, April 7, around 9 p.m. when he was going on a walk to Wolf Creek, three blocks from home.

Wilson is 5'6 and has hazel eyes and dark blond hair. It has been determined the teen with autism was not wearing his glasses when he left home.

Anyone with questions or information about Jake Wilson should call (319) 342-2232 or non-emergency dispatch at (319) 291-2515.