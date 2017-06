Harrison Street was closed at Central Park Avenue early Monday morning after police say someone fired gunshots.

Officers responded to Harrison and Lombard at about 4:15 a.m. Lombard is one block south of Central Park near Vander Veer and St. Ambrose University.

Officers planned to have Harrison back open before 6 a.m.

So far, it's unclear if any arrests have been made. No injuries have been reported.