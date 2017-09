Police confirm two shots fired incidents occurred overnight Tuesday, September 5.

One happened at 13th and Marquette, that's near Jefferson Park. Police said casings were found on scene and a car was damaged.

The second shots fired call occurred south of Telegraph Rd. near Van Buren Park. Officials said casing were found there as well.

