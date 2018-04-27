Police crack down on distracted driving on both sides of the river

Since July, Troopers with Iowa State Patrol and other Iowa police departments have been writing tickets for distracted driving.

"One of our troopers not too long ago caught someone who had a phone on their dash near their radio and they were watching a movie going down Interstate 80," said Lt. Brian Votroubek with Iowa State Patrol.

He says he's also seen an increase of rear end crashes in the last year due to distracted driving.

If you get caught using your phone in Iowa you'll get a $100 fine, in Illinois you'll get a $75 dollar fine for your first offense.

"Not very safe," Lt. Votroubek added. "Especially on interstates and highways where you never know when two lanes will go to one or traffic will come to a sudden halt."

In Iowa, 1,207 crashes were caused by distracted driving in 2017. Illinois doesn't have specific numbers from last year, but 37,000 crashes happened nationwide in 2016.

Illinois has named April 23-27 "Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week."