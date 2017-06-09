Police dog fired for being too friendly hired as greeter

Gavel the puppy was supposed to take down criminals, but he wanted to lick them instead.

The Queensland Police Service in Australia originally had great expectations for the little German shepherd because he comes from a long line of crime fighting dogs.

However, the cop gene can apparently skip a generation.

Gavel turned out to be a warm, playful dog that would rather cuddle with lawbreakers instead of catch them.

When police had to fire Gavel, the government explained he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line.”

The Governor of Queensland took pity and decided to give Gavel a permanent home with him – and a new job.

Gavel’s is now the “Vice-Regal Dog” who greets visitors at the Queensland Government House.