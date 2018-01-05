Police find 40 pounds of marijuana in truck bed after crash

Police say Brewer was arrested on January 4. He was arrested for the 40 pounds of marijuana charge.

Brewer's trial is set for March 27.

His probation is in regards to entering a residence without permission in September, failing to report for a scheduled appointment in October, and stealing a vehicle in November.

He is being held at the Johnson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

_________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police found 40 pounds of marijuana in a truck bed after a truck crashed into a yard on June 4, 2017.

A police report says Benjamin Brewer, 30, of Cedar Rapids, was driving southbound at a high speed on Van Buren Street and Bowery Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

Two people were in the bed of the truck and one was thrown from the bed while Brewer was driving.

Brewer turned onto South Johnson Street and crashed into a yard after failing to stop at another stop sign.

He then ran from the truck and was hit by a car in the alley west of 500 South Jackson Street.

Brewer was taken into custody by police.

About 40 pounds of marijuana were found in the bed of the truck.

There was no tax stamp on the packaging and a pipe for smoking methamphetamine was found in Brewer's possession.

Reports say Brewer admitted he went into a residence to take the narcotics that were in the truck.

Brewer was charged with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, Burglary 2nd Degree, and given a Controlled Substance Violation.