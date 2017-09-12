Police find 5 lbs. of pot in luggage in West Burlington

West Burlington Police recovered 5 pounds of marijuana after responding Monday to a call that two men were smoking pot.

The drug use was said to be occurring at 906 Broadway Street, and when officers arrived “they located two men smoking marijuana.”

Police arrested Nathan A. Hoffman, 36, of Antioch, Tenn., and Joshua K. Avent, 19, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

According to a police press release, officers found and seized 5 pounds of marijuana in the men’s baggage.

Both suspects are charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp, both felonies.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task helped in the investigation.