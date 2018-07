Police are hoping to identify a suspect they say stole a credit card from the Marshall's in Bettendorf and used it to purchase items in Moline.

On June 6, officials say the suspect used the stolen card to purchase an Apple Mac Book at Best Buy in Moline.

If you can identify this guy, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or you can do so by submitting a tip. You could earn a cash reward.