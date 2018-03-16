Police hunt Rock Island armed robbers in skull masks

Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a convenience store while wearing skull masks.

The two entered the 7-Eleven at 1700 18th Avenue in Rock Island at around 1:40 a.m. on March 14.

“One of them was holding a gun and pointed it at the clerk’s face and demanded all the money,” according to Rock Island Police, who say the suspects left the store after the clerk handed them cash.

Police say surveillance footage shows both suspects, who appear to be about 6 feet tall with skinny builds, were wearing all-black clothing and gloves.

One suspect appeared to be wearing a black skull mask while the other was wearing a white skull mask.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

If you have information, call the tip line (309) 762-9500 or us the P3 Tips phone app.