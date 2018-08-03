Police hunt operators of errant Bettendorf drone that sliced toddler’s face

Bettendorf Police on Friday asked the public for help finding the operators of an out-of-control drone that sliced a toddler’s face last week at a public park.

Cassandra Roberts and her 1-year-old, Atticus, were playing on the swings at Crow Creek Park on Devils Glen Road at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24.

Roberts told KWQC last week that multiple individuals had been flying a drone over a nearby soccer field when the drone suddenly approached Atticus and her at the playground swings.

The drone struck Atticus, Roberts said, causing lacerations to his face.

Roberts said the individuals came over and apologized, however she was unable to get identifying information because she was focused on getting to the emergency room.

On Friday, August 3, the Bettendorf Police Department on its Facebook page posted a request for help locating two operators who “lost control” of the drone as it flew into the playground.

“The two drone operators were described as white males, with light brown hair, approximately 6'2, in their early twenties,” according to the police post.

“They were flying the drone in the area of the soccer fields and may have been with an older male/female couple, possibly in their 50s - 60s."

Police say one of the individuals was possibly driving a tan Ford vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Ashley Guffey at (563) 344-4027.