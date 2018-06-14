Police in Davenport investigate overnight shooting, one victim

Police in Davenport are investigating an overnight shooting.

They initially responded to shots fired near the area of W. 14th and Fillmore Streets just before midnight. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one gunshot victim.

Officers were investigating for several hours. Yellow caution tape was blocking-off roughly a two-block radius in the neighborhood.

Police say the victim's injuries are life-threatening. The victim was initially rushed to Genesis and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals.

If you have any information, contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”

