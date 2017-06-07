UPDATE: Davenport Police still looking for answers in murder of Cainnan Gates

UPDATE 7/23/18: It has been over a year and police are still looking for answers in the death of 34-year-old Cainnan Gates.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Cainnan Gates.

Police say they were called to the 1000 block of West 8th Street on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 just after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrivals, officer found Gates had been murdered.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or you can Submit your tip here.

UPDATE 6/8/17: Police are investigating a homicide after being called to a shots fired incident early Wednesday morning, June 7.

Officers responded to 1000 W. 8th St. around 2:32 a.m. When they arrived, the found 34-year-old Cainnan Gates of Davenport.

Gates was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.

ORIGINAL 6/7/17: Police were investigating shots fired at a Davenport home early on Wednesday morning. The said they were called to a possible shooting at about 2:30 a.m.

A home in the 1000 block of W. 8th Street was surrounded by caution tape. Officers were on scene gathering evidence.