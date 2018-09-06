Police in Dixon, Ill. receiving 'numerous' reports on ComEd scams

Police in Dixon, Illinois are reminding residents to be safe with their information after they've received numerous reports of phone scams.

Police say the callers are claiming to be with ComEd and telling "customers" they have an outstanding balance. The callers then ask for payment, including wiring money.

ComEd representatives will never call you to ask you for cash, to buy a prepaid credit card, or to wire money to make a payment on your bill. If you have concerns about the status of your account, call ComEd's Customer Service line at 1-800-334-7661.

If you believe you have been the target of a ComEd phone scam, ComEd urges you to contact the Illinois Attorney General’s office at 1-800-386-5438 (TTY 1-800-964-3013).

Police are urging residents to protect their personal information whenever speaking on the phone with someone.