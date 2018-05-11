Police in Illinois make arrest in 1986 murder of Jennifer Bastian out of Tacoma, Washington

A murder suspect has been arrested in Illinois and will be transported back to Washington in connection to a 1986 cold case.

The Illinois State Police say they arrested the murder suspect on Thursday, May 10 in Eureka, Illinois. The ISP helped assist the Tacoma, Washington police department with the apprehension.

The case stems from a 1986 murder case of 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian who never returned home after going to train for a bike tour. She left her home at 2:30 p.m. and left a note saying she would return home by 6:30 p.m., but she never did.

Several witnesses told officials they had spotted her around a 5-mile radius of Point Defiance Park as late as 6 p.m. After never returning home, officials were able to locate her body on August 28, in a wooded area near that radius. She was found 24 days after missing.

The release did not include the suspects name. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

