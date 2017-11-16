Police in Oregon seize 143 pounds of marijuana

Some hide keys in decorative rocks, and some may hide $1-million dollars worth of marijuana in them.

Police in Oregon seized 143-pounds of marijuana flower and five pounds of cannabis extract, a combined street value of $1-million dollars.

They say the marijuana was hidden inside plastic decorative yard rocks and was being shipped to another state.

Police have a suspect in custody and they are being charged with unlawful delivery, possession and manufacturing of marijuana and a felony charge of laundering a monetary instrument.