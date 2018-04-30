Police in St. Louis looking for gunman after two are injured in Ballpark Village

Police are looking for a gunman they say opened fire at a rooftop bar in downtown St. Louis.

Police say an argument on the roof of the Brewhouse atop Ballpark Village ended in gunshots.

Two male bystanders, both around 30-years-old were injured.

Early reports are that one of the men was shot int he head and is unresponsive, the other person was shot in the thigh and is stable.

Both are being treated at area hospitals.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.