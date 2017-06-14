Police investigate death of disabled Illinois man found in hot van

Northern Illinois police are investigating the death of a disabled man whose body was found in a hot van.

Sixty-nine-year-old Charles McLaughlin was found dead Sunday evening in a van in rural Momence, near Kankakee. WLS-TV reports (http://abc7.ws/2ridBFg ) that temperatures in the area topped 90 degrees on Sunday.

Authorities say an autopsy was planned to determine the manner and cause of McLaughlin's death.

McLaughlin was a resident of a group home for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Momence called Good Shepherd Manor.

Good Shepherd Manor President Bruce Fitzpatrick says McLaughlin's death is devastating. He says officials with the group home are cooperating in the ongoing investigation into McLaughlin's death but he could not comment further.

