Davenport Police were called to 4th and Ripley for a large disturbance just before 2 a.m. on March 3.

Witnesses told police three to four rounds were fired in the air during the disturbance. Officers did find one shell casing on scene.

Officials told TV-6 so far no injuries have been reported and no arrests made.

