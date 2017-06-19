Police investigate lawn care equipment theft in Lanark, Ill.

Authorities are asking for help in solving the theft of a trailer carrying expensive lawn care equipment.

According to the Carroll County Crime Stoppers, the theft happened on Illinois Rt. 64 just west of Lanark on Fri. June 16, 2017 between 8 a.m and 1:15 p.m.

Someone made off with a 7 X 14 foot trailer, a John Deer four wheel drive mower, a John Deere mower deck, a John Deere push mower and several Stihl trimmers and leaf blower, along with other yard care supplies.

Surveillance video in the area showed a black pick-up truck pulling the trailer on Rt. 64 from Rt. 73 around 1:17 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815 244-7867