Davenport Police said they were called to the 700 block of Vine St. around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 20.

As of 5 a.m. police said there were still officers on scene, but they told TV-6 that one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officials also said no arrests have been made.

