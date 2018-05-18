Police investigate report of razor blade at park in Silvis

Police are investigating a report of a razor blade being found stuck in a slide at Phipps Park. A post about the discovery was also reported on Facebook.

Officers checked all parks and playground equipment in the city and say they did not find any signs of tampering. Now, officers will look through surveillance camera video for clues.

KWQC's Ryan Scott will have more with the individual who discovered the razor tonight at 10.

You may remember, in March 2014, a 2-year-old boy was hurt when about a dozen razor blades were found attached to playground equipment in Millenium Park in East Moline.

Silvis police ask citizens to report anything out of the ordinary and be sure to check playground equipment before its use.

If you think you have information that could help in the investigation, call (309) 792-1841 or Quad City Crime Stoppers at 762-9500.