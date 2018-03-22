Police investigate several shots-fired incidents in Davenport

Davenport police investigating more reports of shots being fired on Thursday, March 22, 2018, and neighbors are fed up.

Officers responded in force to a report of gunfire just before 9 a.m. at 14th and Farnham. Police say a house was hit by a bullet. Witnesses reported a small red compact vehicle may be involved.

No one was hurt, but neighbors are pleading for an end to the violence.

"It's about the safety of the children, you know so, we just got to stay prayed up now-days and whatever the violence that's going on they just need to put the guns down," said Lakeisha Aker.

Meanwhile, a few minutes later, police responded to a call of shots-fired on Rockingham Road. Witnesses heard possible gunshots and described a male firing into the air while driving a light-colored pickup truck. No evidence was found.

Then, at 10:30 a.m. officers responded to E Kimberly Road, where witnesses described a male firing a gun out of a small silver 4-door sedan while traveling westbound on Kimberly Road. Officers located bullet casings, but no injuries or damage was reported.

As of yesterday, there have been 53 reports of shots fired in Davenport this year.

