UPDATE: Police investigate shots fired call

UPDATE: Police told TV-6 there was property damage at 509 Walnut St. Officials said the front window at the residence had been shot through.

ORIGINAL: On Dec. 23 the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 500 block of Walnut St.

The call came in just before 9:20 a.m. In a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, officials said there were no injuries, and it appeared to be an isolated incident.

TV-6 did reach back out to officials for more information.


