Police investigate shots fired on Esplanade Ave

Several Davenport Police Units responded to the 1500 block of Esplanade Ave reference the report of shots fired on May 22nd at 3:58 pm.

Upon arrival, Officers canvassed the area and found several shell casings in middle of the west alley. A house and a garage in the neighborhood along with a vehicle sustained damage as the result of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.