Davenport Police investigate strong-arm robbery

Police are looking for a man they say committed a strong-arm robbery late Monday morning, July 31, 2017. The incident happened in the the 200 block of W Locust Street near Kentucky Fried Chicken, just before 11 a.m.

According to police, the victim was approached and assaulted by a white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. No other description was given. Police say the suspect took items from the victim and fled the area on foot. The victim received only minor injuries.

Detectives are investigating, but say no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.