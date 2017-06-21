Police investigating a home invasion that sent one to the hospital

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was called to a home early Wednesday morning after a receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting a male subject had entered the residence and stabbed a male inside the home.

The victim was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling,IL, where he was treated and released.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you or anyone you know has information regarding the home invasion contact the Whiteside County Sherriff's Office at (815)-772-5218.