Davenport Police investigating after gunshot victim is taken to the hospital

The Davenport Police Department has taken over after a gunshot victim was taken to Unity Point Trinity in Bettendorf.

TV-6 reached out to police after a viewer informed the station there was a shooting victim.

Bettendorf police say they were called to the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. after the hospital was put on lockdown, which is standard protocol after a gunshot victim arrives.

The victim arrived with a gunshot wound to the foot and at this time police do not know if it was intentional or accidental. TV-6 asked if they knew if the shooting was self-inflicted and at this time police said they are not sure if it was self-inflicted or from someone else.

It was determined the shooting happened in Davenport. Davenport police were then called to the hospital and took over from there.

We have reached out to Davenport police and hope to hear from them soon in regards to this incident.

We will be updating this story as soon as more information becomes available.