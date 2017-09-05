Police investigating arson at Iowa mosque

Police are investigating a frightening scene in the parking lot of a mosque in Waterloo, and it was all caught on tape.

Surveillance video shows two people lighting a fire in the parking lot. It happened just as prayer was wrapping up inside.

The adults and two kids are seen walking through the parking lot. The adults crouch behind a car and appear to light something on fire. As the blaze grows, they run away.

"Those four, they really as they are making this explosion, they care for their safety to run away that fast where there were people inside and they did not care about their lives," said Ibrahim Shehata with the Islamic Foundation of Iowa.

Two plastic bottles left behind were turned over to police.

Leaders of the mosque believe they were targeted because of their religion and call this fire an act of terrorism.