Police investigating arson at New Boston City Hall

Damage to the city hall building of New Boston, Illinois is now being treated as arson.

Officials tell us someone called police after noticing damage to the building Thursday morning. Police discovered seven separate burn marks and could smell gas on the building.

The chief of police says he will work day and night to find out who did this.

"Vandalizing? Yeah, I expect that everywhere, you know, everybody gets vandalized. But when I got here and seen this, it's like, you got to be kidding me. You know, I was dumbfounded," said Police Chief Mike DeFrieze. "I'm willing to look deep into it if I have to work 24/7 I'll find out who did it."

Illinois State Police is working with local law enforcement and samples have been taken to a crime lab in Morton, Illinois.

