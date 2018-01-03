Police investigating body found outside in Iowa City

The Iowa City Police Department found a body outside in the cold at around 2 p.m. on January 2.

Police say they found the body near the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center located at 220 South Gilbert Street.

A man was found in the snow outside of the address.

When officers arrived, they identified the body as 24-year-old Paul Biagas.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office responded to help police.

Investigators say they don't have a reason to believe there was foul play.

The case is under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department and the Johnson County Medical Examiner.