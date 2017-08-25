Police looking for driver in single vehicle accident

Overnight police were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident.

Officials told TV-6, when they arrived on scene, they found a car crashed into a pole but no one in the car.

They searched the area and found one person in the area. That individual that fled on foot.

After a pursuit, officials arrested the subject for public intoxication and interference with official acts. But, police said the subject didn't have injuries related to an accident or anything that connected him to the crash.

Right now, officials said these two incidents are separate, but they still don't know who was involved in the accident.

