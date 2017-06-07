UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by car in serious condition

UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department has identified the pedestrian hit by a Lexus last night as 25-year-old Sharica Hamilton of Davenport. Her condition is unchanged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a Lexus near the intersection of River Drive and Division Street.

Police confirmed the pedestrian was airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City after being taken to Genesis East.

The driver is identified as 40-year-old Shonda Carter. According to police, Carter is charged with willful injury with serious injury, serious injury by motor, OWI (second offense), no insurance, reckless driving and expired registration. She is being held at Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Original Story: Davenport police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The call came at about 8:45 for the area near River Drive and Division Street.

An ambulance did transport one person from the scene and River Drive was shut down while crews investigated.

We're working to get more details from police. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.

