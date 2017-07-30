Police investigating shooting that injured one in Iowa City

An investigation is underway in Iowa City for a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened late Friday night. Police officers were called to Sandusky Drive for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say an initial investigation revealed the man may have been robbed at gunpoint.

The case remains under investigation and Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.