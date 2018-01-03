Police look for vandals who damaged Moline parks

Police want to know who damaged the warming shelter at Riverside Skating Park and the Riverside Little League concession stands. On Wednesday morning, January 3, officials posted to the Moline Police Department Facebook page that over the past two nights, one or more people caused the damage.

Police say the warming shelters are used by people who ice skate at Riverside Park. They say the shelters are available for the public to use everyday.

According to the post, the damage is being considered felony criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. If you call Crime Stoppers you could receive a reward for your information if it leads to the arrest of the offenders.

Police say if you see anything suspicious near Riverside Skating Park or the baseball fields, to please call so they can respond and investigate.