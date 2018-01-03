Police look to ID man suspected of writing bad checks

Police are asking the public for help to identify a person who is suspected of passing bad checks.

On December 25, Sundstop convenience store in Clarence reported a check was written for $205 to purchase three cartons of cigarettes. Sundstop reported a second check was written on the same account also on Christmas Day at the Olin, Iowa location for $147.77, also to purchase cartons of cigarettes.

Police say the checks were returned because the account was closed. They say the person whose checking account the checks were written on was a resident of Lowden, Iowa who had died some time ago.

Video from Sundstop shows the same person passing both checks. At the Clarence location it is believed he left in a minivan that he was a passenger of. The photos are from the Olin and Clarence Sundstop security cameras showing the person who passed the checks. The image of the van is from the Clarence Sundstop.

Anyone with information can call police at 563-886-2121.