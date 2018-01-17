Police look to identify suspect in Blue Grass theft

Police are asking for help from the community to help identify two people wanted in connection to a retail theft. The incident happened Monday, January 15, at Dick-N-Sons Lumber Center.

Police say the male in the photo is accused of stealing a $300 nail gun. They say the female and male were together. According to police, the couple sat to have a sandwich at the Subway restaurant in Blue Grass after the theft occurred.

Anyone with information on the identity of either person should call Blue Grass Police at 563-381-1485.