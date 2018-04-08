Police looking for missing La Porte City teen

Police in La Porte City are looking for a 16-year-old teen with autism.

They tell TV9 that Jake Wilson was last seen at nine p.m. Saturday on his way to Wolf Creek. Authorities say the creek is three blocks from his home.

Relatives told police Wilson has autism with a mild intellectual disorder.

Police have searched near the creek, but are looking for volunteers to help in the search. Those interested are instructed to meet at the La Porte City Fire Department, Sunday at nine a.m. That's at 202 East Main St.

Wilson is 5'6 and has hazel eyes and dark blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.