Police make arrests in connection with Nashville murders

Police in Nashville, Tennessee are questioning two men, who are on probation, in a string of violent and deadly incidents across the city in the last few weeks.

Shortly after authorities released the names of two persons of interest, police took one into custody and the other man turned himself in.

Investigators say last Tuesday two men robbed, shot and killed a man on his way to work. Then on Friday, a man and woman were shot and killed outside of a nightclub.

Detectives are questioning 24-year-old Lacory Cody Lytle. He was sentenced to five years probation in May for felony aggravated assault. They're also interrogating 20-year-old Demontrey M. Logsdon, who's also serving a five-year probation for robbery.

Officials say regardless of questioning in the Nashville murders, Logsdon will face charges in an unrelated kidnapping incident in Bellevue.

Surveillance images, physical evidence and observations as part of their investigation into the string of recent violent crimes across the city, led Metro Nashville Detectives to the two men.

In both cases, suspects were driving a newer model, dark-colored sedan when they robbed the victims.

Police have arrested a third person in a carjacking case, saying they have not ruled out that the 27-year-old suspect was connected to the recent crime spree.