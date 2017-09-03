Police officers and firefighters stepped up to the plate for rivalry game

The annual Battle of the Badges game took place at Modern Woodman Park.

The departments raised money for multiple sclerosis.

The annual game has been going since 2011. The Rock Island Police and fire department played against Davenport.

As for the Rock Island side, the team batted up to get the chance to win back the winning title, after losing to Davenport in 2016.

Rock Island Firefighter Blake Humprey said playing to help the community helps bring the officers of the Quad Cities together.

“It's just a time to come out and have fun play with our coworkers and raise some money for a good cause. Each year our goal has been to raise money for a new charity each year we want to try to reach out to as many charities that we can so we've been pretty successful doing that,” said Humphrey.

The game also gives the officers the chance to bring out their bragging rights during the game.

“It’s competitive, a lot of people are ex-athletes and have played so you get a competitive game and of course we want to win. Rock Island has a good record. Davenport got us last year but we're looking to get our trophy back,” said Humprey.

On the Davenport side, President of the Davenport Local Firefighters Ryan Hangihan said it is all fun and games.

“We all work together on a daily basis you know hand and hand and it's kind of nice to jab at each other a little bit and get out on the field and play but we're all pretty competitive,” said Hangihan.

Hangihan said it is the community support and outreach that is most important.

“Obviously the guys that put on a uniform on the public safety side of things appreciate and love this community both sides of the river. When we can give back better level than just responding to an emergency or something like that we try to do it as best as we can,” said Hangihan.

Residents Devin Egesdal who attended the game said it is nice to see officers playing for a good cause.

“It makes me feel good that they care so much about our community it means we have some good guys in our fire department and our police department; even when they’re not on duty they’re still helping someone out in need,” said Egesdal.

The money raised from the game will get dispersed between the Iowa and Illinois chapters for multiple sclerosis.

Davenport took the winning title again.

The final score 10-4