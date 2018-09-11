UPDATE: Two hit by stolen vehicle at Davenport North High School; juvenile in custody

UPDATE 9/11/2018 9:35 P.M.: According to a press release from Davenport Police, they were dispatched to North High School for a juvenile who was damaging school property and had stolen keys to a vehicle. Shortly after, police learned two people were struck and the juvenile ran from the scene.

Upon investigation, police learned the suspect had struck a person while trying to get away, and had drug another person who was attempting to stop the suspect from stealing the vehicle. The suspect also struck three other vehicles in the parking lot.

Both victims were taken to Genesis East with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile male was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

ORIGINAL: Police were investigating a scene Tuesday night at Davenport North High School after responding to a call.

Davenport Police responded to the disturbance call from 6:01 pm, with multiple officers on the scene.

Witnesses say, two individuals were taken to the hospital.