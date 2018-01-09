Police open death investigation at the Flying J in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department has opened up an investigation after being called to an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

On Monday, Jan. 8 officers were called to the Flying J at 8200 Northwest Boulevard, just before 12 p.m. Shortly after arriving on the scene, medical personnel found the unresponsive subject and pronounced them deceased.

Detectives are investigating the incident and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".