UPDATE: Police investigate fatal shooting

UPDATE: Davenport Police told TV-6 the call came in for a shots fired around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived at the 1300 block of Warren and found a shooting victim. They were initially taken to Genesis Medical Center and then transferred to Iowa City Hospitals for life threatening injuries.

After several hours of treatment the victim was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as a 17-year-old male from Davenport.

Police said detectives are following-up on the incident.

ORIGINAL: There is a heavy police presence in the 1300 block of Warren St. in Davenport. That intersection is near The Friendly House.

KWQC viewers sent messages to TV-6 saying there were roads in the area that were blocked off.

Our TV-6 crew did see crime scene tape up on that block, along with police officers and Davenport's Crime Scene Unit.

TV-6 did reach out to police for information, but have not heard back.

