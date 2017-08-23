UPDATE: Possible shots fired in Davenport

Davenport police were on scene overnight at the intersection of 11th and Scott.

Our crews on scene observed at least 6 police cars and officers looking in the streets with flashlights.

Davenport police confirm they received multiple calls of shots fired coming from that intersection just before 2:30 a.m. However, police have not yet confirmed whether shots were fired. The incident is under investigation.

We are working to get more information from Davenport police. Stick with KWQC TV-6 for the latest details.